Maryland officially signs top 10 NBA international prospect
The Maryland Terrapins have officially signed Spanish guard Guillermo Del Pino. The 6-5, 183 pound prospect was the MVP of the 2023 FIBA Under-16 Euro Championship, averaging 14.6 points per game. He helped lead Spain to a gold medal in the tournament. Del Pino was also named All-Star in the 2024 NBA's Basketball Without Borders camp.
Via UMTerps.com:
In 2024-25, the native of Cordoba, Spain, played for the Cordoba Club de Balconcesto where he averaged 10.3 points in 17 games. He also averaged 11 points through seven games at the FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup in Turkey where he also earned all-star honors.
Del Pino was ranked as a top 10 international prospect in July 2024 by NBADraft.net.
There's no question that Del Pino was a huge pick up for Williams during the offseason, particularly as the Terps are going through a complete rebuild with the roster. Del Pino's experience will undoubtedly make him an immediate contributor in College Park, something head coach Buzz Williams is looking forward to.
"We're incredibly excited to welcome Guillermo to our Maryland basketball family," said Williams. "He's a highly skilled and competitive player who has proven he can produce at a high level. Beyond his talent, Guillermo brings outstanding character, maturity, and a deep love for the game of basketball. He comes from a great family, and we know he'll fit seamlessly into the culture we're building here. We're confident he'll make an immediate impact and will be a key piece of what we're building here at Maryland."
