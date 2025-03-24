BREAKING: Maryland rallies, knocks off Colorado State to advance to Sweet Sixteen
They certainly had to fight for it, but the Maryland Terrapins are on their way to the Sweet Sixteen following a 72-71 win over Colorado State.
It became clear early on that the gameplan for Colorado State was to play fast, and worked. The Terrapins were on their heels for most of the first half on both ends of the floor, as the Rams jumped out to an early 22-10 lead. At one point, the Terps scored just two points over a seven minute stretch. But Maryland would eventually find a way to respond, putting together a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 24-22 with just over six minutes left in the first half.
The biggest issue for Maryland in the first half was the lack of production from the guards, as Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, and Selton Miguel all combined for just 10 points on 4/18 shooting from the field. The Terps entered the half trialing the Rams 37-30.
In the second half, Maryland caught fire from beyond the arc and took the lead with 13 minutes left in the game. After a sluggish first half, both Rodney Rice and Selton Miguel found their rhythm offensively, combining for 6-of-10 from three point range with 8 minutes left. It continued to be a back-and-forth battle with the Terps and Rams exchanging the lead.
With the game tied at 68-68 with 45 seconds to go, Maryland took possession and Julian Reese was fouled on a rebound attempt. Reese hit both, giving the Terrapins a 70-68 lead with 22 seconds left. Colorado State responded by hitting a three to take a 71-70 lead, leaving Maryland with the ball and 3.7 seconds on the clock. Freshman center Derik Queen took the inbounds pass and nailed an incredible game-winning shot to seal the victory for the Terps.
Maryland will now move on to the Sweet Sixteen for a matchup with 1-seed Florida on Thursday.
