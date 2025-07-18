Maryland's Buzz Williams to throw out first pitch for Orioles game
Maryland men's head basketball coach Buzz Williams will throw out the first pitch at the Baltimore Orioles' July 25 home game against the Colorado Rockies. According to UMTerps.com, the first 20,000 fans who arrive will also receive a free Floppy Hat, with gates set to open at 5:30 pm ET. Williams will be joined by his Terrapin basketball squad.
Williams is preparing for his first season leading the Terrapins after departing Texas A&M after six seasons. He brings 18 years of collegiate head coaching experience and an impressive resume that includes 11 NCAA Tournament appearances. During his six-year stint with the Aggies, Williams led them to three consecutive tournament appearances and earned SEC Coach of the Year honors twice.
The Maryland program he inherited is in full rebuild mode following a Sweet 16 appearance last season. Every player from that roster, including NBA first-round pick Derik Queen, Julian Reese, Ja'Kobi Gillespie, and Rodney Rice, have all moved on. In response, Williams aggressively went into the transfer portal, securing nine new players--four of whom followed him from Texas A&M.
There is cautious optimism in College Park that Williams can quickly build a winning culture. While expectations are high, the dramatic offseason turnover leaves uncertainty about whether or not the Terps will remain competitive in a loaded Big Ten conference this year. Whether Williams can mold this new-look roster into a serious championship contender remains one of the most intriguing questions heading into the new season.
