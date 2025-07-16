Where The Athletic ranks Maryland's Justyn Martin among all projected CFB staring QBs
One of the biggest storylines for the Maryland Terrapins heading into the 2025 college football season revolves around the quarterback position. Elite four-star freshman Malik Washington is viewed as the future of the program, but for now, many expect UCLA transfer Justyn Martin to begin the season as the starter.
Martin, who spent three seasons with the Bruins, appeared in five games, totaling 179 passing yards and one touchdown on 24 completions. While those stats aren't eye-popping, Martin does bring valuable collegiate experience to a Maryland team in need of some stability. As a recruit, Martin was ranked as the No. 14 pro-style QB in the country, and he could serve as a steady hand while Washington acclimates to the college game.
This week, The Athletic ranked all projected starting quarterbacks ahead of the 2025 season, placing Martin at No. 90 nationally. That low ranking highlights the uncertainty Maryland faces at the position--Choosing between an experienced but unproven transfer or throwing a talented true freshman into the fire.
Quarterback play will be critical to Maryland's success this season. A productive year from Martin or Washington could help propel the Terrapins back to bowl eligibility. However, if the position becomes a liability in a loaded Big Ten conference, head coach Mike Locksley could be looking at a second straight losing season. With that would come increased scrutiny over his job security, making the quarterback decision one of the most consequential of his tenure.
