Recruiting Site Believes Locksley is on the Hot Seat
Mike Locksley has done some impressive things at the University of Maryland. One publication does not think he has done enough to keep his job, unless he has a modicum of success this season.
On3.com believes this is Locksley's last stand at Terrapins coach if he does not have more success in the Big Ten. The Terrapins went 4-8 last season and given their recruiting classes over the last few cycles, Testudo fans expect better.
"There have been some big recruiting wins during the era at Maryland that inspire some hope that he’ll be able to turn the Terrapins football program into a winner. The problem? Many of those recruiting wins haven’t panned out or players have left the program," On3's Ari Wasserman wrote. "Coming off a 4-8 season in 2024, the question has to be asked: is this ever going to work for Locksley?
"Though his buyout sits at $12 million, that’s more than affordable for a Big Ten team looking for a change. Is this the final opportunity for Locksley to show Maryland is a viable football program?"
The first coach On3 has on the hot list, whose seat is the most flammable is Oklahoma coach Brent Venables. The former Clemson defensive coordinator has had some back luck in terms of player health the last few seasons, but this could be Boomer Sooner's last stand.
Venables brought in quarterback John Mateer from Washington State, the same school that produced top pick Cam Ward. He also brought in his offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to work with Mateer and the offense. They have to get in the end zone more often than they have in the past and there was a lot of money expended in the offseason to do just that.
There are three other Big Ten coaches on the list. Lincoln Riley of the University of Southern California, James Franklin of Penn State and Luke Fickell of Wisconsin are also looked at as being in a make it or break it season. It is hard to say Franklin is on the hot seat when he took Penn State to the College Football Playoff Semifinals last season and lost on a last second field goal to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl.
Penn State returns with a loaded squad and will compete for a national title once again.
