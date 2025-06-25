Maryland football expected to have a top WR/TE duo in the Big Ten Conference
Maryland football has been blessed with some elite wide receivers in recent years. Last season, Tai Felton was one of the best playmakers in the Big Ten. He caught for 1,124 yards and his sidekick, Kaden Prather, was really good too. But the pair left College Park for the NFL, and the Terrapins are going to have a new cast of characters for either Malik Washington or Justyn Martin to throw the football to.
The Terrapins landed a trio of WRs from the portal. Tennessee's Kaleb Webb, FSU's Jordan Scott, and Oklahoma's Jalil Farooq. Out of the three, Farooq has been a proven WR in the past and is expected to claim a starting spot, with a No. 1 upside. According to the latest Big Ten WR rankings, he is the No. 13 WR in the conference.
"Jalil Farooq was injured last year at Oklahoma, but in 2023, he caught for nearly 700 yards. The veteran is a reliable target, and Maryland's offense is great for WR production. Look for Farooq to become the Terps' main target."
Maryland's tight end situation isn't bad, either. The Terrapins landed one of the top transfer TE's in the country when they landed Georgia State's Dorian Fleming. He caught for 558 yards and six scores last year, and in the same ranking, Fleming was labeled as the No. 5 TE in the Big Ten entering 2025.
"Fleming is quite the upgrade for Maryland. He caught for 558 yards last year for Georgia State, and now he's in a pass-happy scheme in College Park. Fleming should be a top-five Big Ten TE in 2025."
Maryland will open the 2025 season at home against FAU.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland football gets big commitment from in-state talent for 2026 class
How Curt Cignetti's success at Indiana turned the heat up on Mike Locksley and Maryland
Insider reveals which team really likes Maryland big man Derik Queen ahead of 2025 NBA Draft