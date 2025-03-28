Following Maryland's Sweet Sixteen loss, Kevin Willard's decision looms large
Maryland's season came to an screeching halt on Thursday night, as the Terrapins fell to 1-seed Florida in the Sweet Sixteen. And while the loss is undoubtedly difficult for fans, the attention now turns to head coach Kevin Willard and his next move - will he stay or will he go?
Willard made waves over the last two weeks for his transparency during a number of press conferences ahead of the tournament. With contract negotiations hanging in the balance, Willard made it clear that he was unhappy with specific things in College Park, particularly when it comes to NIL and revenue sharing.
"I need to make fundamental changes to the program," Willard said ahead of the first round matchup against Grand Canyon. "That's what I'm focused on right now. That's why probably a deal hasn't gotten done, because I want to see... I need to see fundamental changes done. I want this program to be great, I want it to be the best in the country, I want to win a national championship.
"But there's things that need to change. When you're at a place for three years, and you put your heart and soul into it, you kind of sit there and say, 'ok, for us to be successful, x, y, and z needs to change.' First and foremost, I need to make sure that where we are with NIL and rev share is not where we've been with NIL in the past few years. We've been one of the worst, if not the lowest in NIL over the last two years. "
The situation with Willard became even more complicated when rumors began to surface that he was looking into the head coaching vacancy with Villanova. And with all of this going on in the midst of a tournament run, fans began to turn on Willard. By the time Maryland took the floor on Thursday night against Florida in the Sweet Sixteen, a good portion of the Maryland fanbase was calling for Willard to be fired.
With the Terrapins season now over, there's no question that we'll get some clarity on Willard's future in the coming days (if not hours). Until then, speculation surrounding his future at Maryland will continue to dominate the news cycle.
