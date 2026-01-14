Maryland Women’s Basketball vs USC Preview

The No. 8 Maryland women's basketball team (16-2, 4-2 Big Ten) hits the road for a challenging West Coast swing, starting Thursday against USC (10-6) at Galen Center. Fresh off an 89-76 home loss to No. 19 Ohio State that snapped a 16-game home winning streak, the Terps look to rebound against a Trojans squad desperate to end its own three-game skid.

Maryland's highly capable offense, averaging 87.0 points per game, faces a USC defense allowing just 58.2 points (54th). But the Terps' depth has been tested with season-ending injuries to Kaylene Smikle and Bri McDaniel, placing even more reliance on transfers Oluchi Okananwa and Yarden Garzon.

Game Details

When: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Thursday, January 15, 2026 Where: Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California Tipoff: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET How to watch: Peacock

USC Key Stats

Record: 10-6

10-6 Head Coach : Lindsay Gottlieb

: Lindsay Gottlieb Leading Scorer: Jazzy Davidson – 16.4 points per game

Jazzy Davidson – 16.4 points per game Leading Rebounder: Jazzy Davidson – 6.9 rebounds per game

Jazzy Davidson – 6.9 rebounds per game Leader in Assists: Jazzy Davidson – 3.6 assists per game

Jazzy Davidson – 3.6 assists per game Team Points Per Game: 68.5 (149th nationally)

68.5 (149th nationally) Team Field Goal %: 40.2%

40.2% Team Free Throw %: Not specified, but strong defensive efficiency

Not specified, but strong defensive efficiency Scoring Differential: +10.3 points per game

+10.3 points per game Rebounding: 34.4 per game (122nd nationally)

The Trojans shoot 40.2% from the field, 5.1% above Maryland's defensive allowance, and go 5-6 against the spread when exceeding opponents' 35.1% FG defense.

Players To Watch

Maryland Duo Oluchi Okananwa & Yarden Garzon

With injuries thinning the roster, Okananwa and Garzon carry the load. Okananwa's speed and finishing, plus improved three-point confidence, make her a scoring machine, while Garzon leads the Big Ten with 2.9 made threes per game at 41.1%. Together, they've accounted for massive chunks of production, stepping up as the Terps' clear ceiling-raisers.

USC Forward Jazzy Davidson

The versatile standout leads USC across the board, averaging 16.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals, and 2.6 blocks. Her all-around impact makes her a matchup nightmare, especially in transition and on the glass.

History vs. USC

This marks the 10th meeting, with USC holding a 7-2 series edge. Maryland's last win came in 2018; the Trojans have taken the past six.

Maryland holds edges in scoring and field goal percentage, plus a massive rebounding advantage, which is why the predictions favor Maryland over USC.

The Terps must dominate the boards and get hot from three behind Garzon to offset USC's length. Okananwa's aggression could exploit gaps, but limiting Davidson's multifaceted game is key. On a tough road trip before facing No. 4 UCLA, Maryland needs its stars to shine for a statement bounce-back.

More from Maryland On SI