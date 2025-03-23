LOOK: Maryland basketball reveals uniform choice ahead of Colorado State game
Maryland men's basketball is close to playing its second game of the NCAA Tournament. The No. 4 seed Terrapins will take on No. 12 Colorado State who defeated Memphis in its opening game. Maryland took care of Grand Canyon in the Round of 64 and the Terps are one win away from making it to the Sweet 16.
Ahead of the game, Maryland's official X account revealed what the Terrapins are going to look like when they take the court. Maryland has decided to go with the all-white look. Fans will see white jerseys and shorts against the Rams.
Maryland will play at 7:10 pm ET on TBS. The Terrapins are looking to maintain their dominance after crushing the Lopes in the first game, 81-49.
