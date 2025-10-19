Colorado State Fires Coach Jay Norvell After 2-5 Start to Season
Amidst various expected college football firings on Sunday, Colorado State decided to part ways with coach Jay Norvell after a 2-5 start to the season, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.
Colorado State is coming off a 31-19 loss to Hawaii on Saturday.
Norvell was in the middle of his fourth season with the Rams. He ends his stint at Colorado State with an 18-26 overall record and one bowl appearance (a loss in the Arizona Bowl last year).
Before landing with Colorado State in 2022, Norvell coached Nevada for the five seasons, posting a 33-26 record there. At Nevada, Norvell led the team to four bowl appearances and two bowl wins.
Revisiting Norvell's beef with Colorado coach Deion Sanders
Norvell's tenure with Colorado State may be remembered most by the feud he had with Colorado coach Deion Sanders back in 2023. The two coaches traded barbs about each other when speaking to media that year, adding fuel to the fire in regards to the already intense Colorado–Colorado State rivalry.
As a reminder, Norvell first criticized Sanders for wearing hats and sunglasses indoors. The feud intensified after Jay Norvell’s wife, Kim, blasted Sanders's son Shedeur for “acting like a B” during a postgame interaction on Sept. 16 involving Deion Sanders and Jay Norvell, posting her now-deleted tweet shortly after the Coach Prime docuseries aired. Sanders then met Kim last year and seemingly squashed any bad blood. Norvell also later clarified that his comments about Sanders were meant to motivate his Rams and not criticize the Sanders family.
Colorado and Colorado State are not slated to face each other this season.