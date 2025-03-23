Predicting final score between Maryland vs Colorado State in NCAA Tournament
The Maryland Terrapins are back in action tonight, taking on 12-seed Colorado State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Terps put together a dominant performance in the first round of the tournament on Friday, dominating 13-seed Grand Canyon 81-49. Led by Julian Reese (18 pts) and Ja'Kobi Gillespie (16 points), the Terrapins put together the most lopsided tournament win in program history. Freshman center Derik Queen also had another solid performance with his 15th double-double of the season, finishing with 12 points and 15 rebounds.
Another key element to Maryland's dominant win was help from the bench, as DeShawn Harris-Smith finished the game with 11 points and 4 rebounds.
When it comes to Colorado State, the Rams are a solid rebounding team that plays good defense and has the ability to get hot offensively. CSU took down 5-seed Memphis in a first-round upset by a score of 78-70, with the key difference being 36.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc. The Rams are led by strong play from their guards, headlined senior guard Nique Clifford (18.9 ppg).
Although CSU will likely put up a bigger fight than Grand Canyon did, the Terrapins still hold a significant advantage with their starting unit. Derik Queen and Juliian Reese should have another successful outing against CSU's bigs, and the guard trio of Gillespie, Rice, and Miguel will ultimately prove to be the difference maker.
Score Prediction: Maryland 78, Colorado State 69
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -