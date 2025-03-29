NCAA Tournament: Predicting Saturday's Elite 8 games
With the Sweet 16 behind us, the Elite 8 will begin on Saturday. Two games on Saturday and two games on Sunday, the best four teams will clash next weekend in the Final 4. The Duke Blue Devils took care of Arizona on Thursday behind all-star freshman, Cooper Flagg. Florida had an excellent second half to defeat Maryland, Alabama's Mark Sears erupted behind the arc to lead the Tide to win over BYU, and Texas Tech hit a last-second shot to beat Arkansas in overtime.
Here's who I believe will win both games on Saturday.
Texas Tech vs. Florida (6:09 ET on TBS)
Not many teams have been more dominant than Florida. The Gators got more than they wanted in the Round of 32 against UConn, but Florida has been essentially flawless. Walter Clayton Jr. and Co. turned the ball over more times than they would like to admit in the first half against Maryland, but the Gators shined in the second. If Florida hits its shots as it did in the Sweet 16, the Gators are a tough out.
But the Red Raiders have the bigs that can compete. JT Toppin averages over 18 points, and his fellow forward, Darrion Williams, averages nearly 15. Texas Tech will need great guard play from true freshman Christian Anderson, who has been really good. But can Anderson and Chance McMillian do enough to stop Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin, and Will Richard?
Score: Florida 82, Texas Tech 75
Duke vs. Alabama (8:49 ET TBS)
This is the game most people want to see. Cooper Flagg vs. Mark Sears. Flagg, the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, plays like a senior, while Sears is a veteran who knows what it takes to win. Bama and the Blue Devils can get hot from deep and this could be a high-scoring affair. Both teams scored over 100 in the Sweet 16 and there is no denying it could happen again.
Duke has scorers at every level. Flagg, Tyrese Proctor, and Kon Knueppel can get hot and score. While Khaman Maluach has shown flashes under the basket. While Duke has all the star power, Alabama has consistency. Six players average in double figures for the Tide, with Sears leading the way scoring 19 a game.
This game comes down to which star player makes enough plays for his team. While Alabama has a deep team, Duke has the flash and more guys who could get hot. Give me Duke.
Score: Duke 89. Alabama 82
