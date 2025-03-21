Predicting final score between Maryland basketball vs. Grand Canyon in NCAA Tournament
No. 4 seed Maryland will kick things off its first-round game of the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon against No. 13 seed Grand Canyon. The Lopes had another solid season and are full of D1 players. Grand Canyon has size to contend with Maryland and has star power as well. Tyon Grant-Foster is the Lopes' top player who originally played at Kansas. Forward JaKobe Coles played at TCU and both players know what it's like to play against top teams.
Although Grand Canyon has won nine of its last 10 games, Maryland is the superior team. The Terrapins have one of the top starting fives in all of college basketball and if Maryland stays out of foul issues, the Terps could make a serious run.
Center Derik Queen has come into his own, along with having a great defensive sidekick in Julian Reese. Maryland's guards are next level, too. Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, and Selton Miguel can all score 20 any night and have become lethal 3-point shooters for the Terrapins.
This could be a sneaky close game, but Maryland should get the the win.
Final score: Maryland 78, Grand Canyon 69
