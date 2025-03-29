REPORT: Kevin Willard meeting with Villanova today, plans to inform Maryland of decision tonight
It appears that we're nearing the end of the Kevin Willard coaching saga in Maryland. According to a report from Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, Willard is meeting with Villanova officials today and is expected to inform Maryland and his team of his decision tonight.
This latest report is in line with other rumors that were circulating social media this weekend indicating that Willard was spotted at Villanova.
Over the last two weeks, Willard made it crystal clear that there were a number of issues with the Maryland basketball program. From a lack of strong NIL support to the fact that there's no current AD in place, Willard was open about his concerns in remaining with the Terrapins. Apparently those concerns were too big for either side to overcome, and the belief now is that Willard will announce his decision in a matter of hours.
