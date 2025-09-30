Scott Van Pelt Apologizes to Courtland Sutton For Benching Him in Fantasy
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton hauled in five catches for 81 yards in his team's stress-free 28-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. The strong performance swung a significant but undetermined amount of fantasy football contests across the globe as the rout closed out this weekend's NFL schedule.
Those managers who have been starting Sutton since Day 1 saw him put together a nice opening week and then a confusing Week 2 in which he only caught one ball for six yards. Among those who benched him for Week 3 was Scott Van Pelt, only to watch the Broncos receiver post eight catches for 118 yards and a score.
The SportsCenter host, who had re-inserted Sutton into his lineup before Monday's game, took the opportunity to offer up an apology face-to-face as the Denver start joined the show amid the echo of victory.
"It's important to grow and I think part of growth is being accountable," Van Pelt said. "Courtland this is where I tell you that last week I lost a fantasy football game because I left you on the bench and I will never make that mistake again. I want to tell you I am sorry I made that mistake. I have belief in you and you will always be in my starting lineup."
Sutton had a big smile and laugh about the mea culpa and vowed to put up some crooked numbers for Van Pelt and every other of his very fake managers. out there.
How can you not be romantic about fantasy football?