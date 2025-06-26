ESPN's Scott Van Pelt Ripped NBA Over Its Ridiculous Hat Problem at Draft
The first round of the 2025 NBA draft took place on Wednesday night and once it was in the books ESPN's Scott Van Pelt took a moment on SportsCenter to rip the league for something ridiculous that keeps happening each year—drafted players wearing the hat of team that they're not going to be playing for.
This keeps happening because the league won't allow a trade to be official until it approves the trade. When teams agree to swap picks on draft night, players who will soon be traded are still forced to take the stage and wear that team's hat even though everyone in the world knows that's not the team they're going to be on in a few days. That also means their special night and all the pictures taken of them on stage in the biggest moment of their young lives will feature them wearing a hat that means nothing to them.
That happened a bunch of times Wednesday night, which led to ESPN's Scott Van Pelt rightfully ripping the NBA for allowing this to continue being a thing:
"I'm gonna scream about the hat situation. The league's too smart to have the moment that they've waited their whole life for be a picture in the wrong hat. It just doesn't make sense. I don't know why they can't fix it."
Many fans agreed with Van Pelt:
The NBA needs to figure this out, and fast. Hopefully this timely, and very passionate, rant by Van Pelt leads to the league making a change.