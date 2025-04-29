Social media explodes after Maryland signs 5-star McDonalds All-American Darius Adams
Maryland head coach Buzz Williams scored his first big win on the recruiting trail on Tuesday, as five-star shooting guard Darius Adams committed to being a Terp. Adams is one of the highest rated prospects in the 2025 class and held offers from programs like Georgetown, Michigan State, and Tennessee.
Here's what On3 recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, had to say about Adams:
“Darius Adams has a known reputation as a shooter. With solid length at 6-foot-4, he shot 41.0 percent from three this high school season on Nike’s EYBL Scholastic Circuit. This summer Adams was less consistent, maybe because he was asked to do so much more in terms of self-creation, but his history of marksmanship still gets him on this list. Adams is comfortable shooting the ball of the catch or off movement. He has soft touch with a repeatable release. His off-the-bounce game is developing and as that comes, along with strength, he should become even more of a threat. Adams is confident and he plays with a smooth cadence.”
Needless to say, the massive recruiting win caused waves on social media. Here are some of the top reactions:
