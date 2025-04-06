Social media is excited about Maryland basketball's newest transfer commitment
Buzz Williams and Maryland basketball landed their third transfer commitment on Sunday. The Terps landed former Washington State and Indiana guard Myles Rice, who has two years of eligibility remaining. Rice began his basketball journey with the Cougars before transferring to the Hoosiers, where he started 25 games this year. Rice averaged 10.1 points and 2.8 rebounds and assists with Indiana. He shot over 32% from deep.
The year prior, with Washington State, Rice averaged nearly 15 points per game. With the addition of Rice, Maryland could have its new go-to scorer next season, barring a commitment from Rodney Rice. The 6-3 guard is an ideal fit for Williams' system that he's bringing over from Texas A&M.
Following the commitment, social media was impressed with the commitment from Rice. Here are some of the best reactions.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland lands transfer portal prospect from Big Ten school
'Buzz Williams is going to win big at Maryland': Analyst has full confidence in new-look Maryland basketball
Former UCLA QB Justyn Martin has big plans for Maryland football