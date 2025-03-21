All terrapins

Social media reacts to Maryland basketball crushing Grand Canyon in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Trent Knoop

It was all Maryland in its first-round game in the NCAA Tournament. The Terps came out on fire and led going into half, 42-28. Forward Julian Reese dominated in the paint scoring 12 first-half points and grabbing six rebounds. His counterpart, Derik Queen, had nine boards in the first 20 minutes. Guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie also had a nice half contributing 11 points. It wasn't all negative for Grand Canyon, though. The Lopes' top player, Tyon Grant-Foster, dominated in the first half scoring 16 of their 28 points.

The Terrapins continued their dominance in the final 20 minutes. Maryland outscored GCU, 39-21, in the final 20 minutes to secure an 81-49 win in its opening game. Reese led the Terps scoring 18 points and Queen posted a double-double scoring 12 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Can't leave out DeShawn Harris-Smith who came off the bench and made all five shots scoring 11 points.

With the win over Grand Canyon, Maryland will now face No. 12 seed Colorado State in the second round on Sunday.

Here's what social media thought of Maryland's win over the Lopes on Friday.

