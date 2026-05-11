Terps In The WNBA: Week One (May 8th-May10th)

After a long-awaited offseason of headlines and news, the WNBA season returned over Mother's Day weekend with teams looking to begin the season off on a high note with an impressive deep 2026 Draft Class ready to debut and a free agency full of movements.

Familiar faces from College Park hit the floor as well, and let's see how they fared out....

Diamond Miller: Forward (Connecticut Sun):

at. New York Liberty (Friday, May 8th)

25 minutes: 16 points on 6-of-16 shooting from the field with one three-pointer, sinking 3-of-5 shots at the charity stripe, three rebounds, one assist, and two steals.

Miller had a great debut with the Sun after being acquired by Connecticut from the Dallas Wings back in April in a player-for-player trade. Miller was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft and has been looking to establish herself and her role on a team.

vs. Seattle Storm (Sunday, May 10th)

27 minutes: 13 points shooting 3-of-10 from the field, going 2-of-4 from the three-point line, grabbing five boards, with one assist, and one steal.

Kaila Charles: Guard (Golden State Valkyries)

at. Seattle Storm (Friday, May 8th)

17 minutes: three points, hitting one field goal and her lone free throw attempts of the game, six rebounds, two assists, one block, and a team-high plus 18 rating.

vs. Phoenix Mercury (Sunday, May 10th)

Team high 33 minutes: seven points, going 2-of-8 from the floor, sinking one 3-pointer, and hitting both of her free-throw attempts, with four rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough: Guard (Indiana Fever)

DNP in the Fever's season opener against the Dallas Wings. Walker-Kimbrough (30), at this stage in her career, is more of a veteran presence in the locker room, who can lead by example but also step in whenever her number is called due to injuries or in need of a spark.

Brionna Jones: Forward (Atlanta Dream)

The four-time All-Star is out for the foreseeable future after undergoing right knee surgery back on April 20th, with a timetable to be announced by Atlanta at a later date—another reason why the Dream acquired another former Terp, Angel Reese, in the offseason through a trade with the Chicago Sky.

Angel Reese: Forward (Atlanta Dream)

at. Minnesota Lynx (Saturday, May 9th)

32 minutes: 11 points & 14 rebounds (nine offensive rebounds) double-double, with two assists, two steals, and three blocks.

Reese had a huge presence on the interior in her debut for the Dream on Saturday night, contesting shots and cleaning up misses with rebounds. Reese was also aggressive on the offensive end, looking for her shots around the paint and getting to the line six times.

Alyssa Thomas: Forward (Phoenix Mercury)

at. Las Vegas Aces (Saturday, May 9th)

26 minutes: 20 points on 9-of-17 shooting, grabbing six rebounds, dishing out nine assists, and three steals.

at. Golden State Valkyries (Sunday, May 10th)

38 minutes: 19 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 9-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Thomas is one of the top players in the whole W, picked up where she left off last season, after a run to the Finals. Thomas continues to be an offensive alpha as a playmaker and two-level scorer who puts up numbers nightly.

The engine is on go 😤



Alyssa Thomas gets the steal and score to bring her up to 19 PTS!



PHX-GSV | League Pass | WNBA Tip-Off | @CarMax pic.twitter.com/hrewZs2fyS — WNBA (@WNBA) May 11, 2026