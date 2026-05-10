Ex-Valkyries Guard Kate Martin Lands With New Team on Development Deal

Kate Martin has found a new home.

The former Valkyries guard has landed with the Los Angeles Sparks after being waived by Golden State on Thursday. Martin is joining the L.A. squad on a development deal.

“Kate is a gifted shooter, whose grittiness and winning history mesh well with Sparks basketball,” Sparks general manager Raegan Pebley said in a Sunday press release. “She’s confident in her shot, plays tenacious defense and is an unselfish, high-energy teammate. We’re eager to watch Kate develop within our system.”

As part of the new collective bargaining agreement, WNBA teams are now allowed to carry two so-called developmental roster spots for athletes with 0-3 years of service in the league. These positions act as a sort of in-house training pipeline/depth enhancement opportunity that exists outside of the salary cap. Development players earn a weekly stipend and a pro-rated minimum salary, and can be activated for up to 12 games a season.

The 25-year-old Martin was a former Iowa Hawkeye and shared the court with superstar Caitlin Clark before both were drafted in 2024. After a rookie season with the Aces, Martin was selected by the Valkyries in the December 2024 expansion draft. She started just four games in 2025, but proved both a solid option off the bench and a favorite among the team's dedicated fan base.

Her release arrived as she was also battling a right quad strain during the preseason.

“It was very emotional, a lot of heartache,” Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase said of the decision on Friday. “Kate was our family member and someone we cared about deeply. And we still do care deeply about Kate."

Martin later shared her take on things on Sunday.

"It was not easy at all," she told reporters, growing visibly emotional as she spoke. "It happened on Wednesday, and obviously it's a business decision. That's what professional sports is. It's a business. I just had to do what was best for me and my career and ... I just felt that this was the best decision for me and I'm very, very excited to be here, 1,000%. ... That process wasn't easy, and now I feel like I can relate to a lot more people on a level that I never wanted to be relate on. But it's only going to help me as a leader and as a person going forward."

When she was initially waived, it was possible that Golden State could have opted to bring Martin back on a developmental deal. Her signing with the Sparks now lays that speculation to rest.

"Excited for a new beginning & the opportunity! Go Sparks," Martin wrote on her Instagram story on Sunday, when L.A. also shared a post announcing her signing. (Multiple athletes chimed in in the comments there.)

The guard finished her 2025 season averaging 6.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists. Next up, it will be great to see how she's utilized in a roster featuring the likes of Cameron Brink, Dearica Hamby and and Kelsey Plum.

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