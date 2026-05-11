Wings Coach Jose Fernandez Comments on Azzi Fudd’s Chances of Starting After Tough First Game

The No. 1 pick Azzi Fudd made her WNBA regular season debut on Saturday when her Wings faced the Fever. Even though Fudd was projected to be in the starting lineup this season, Dallas coach Jose Fernandez opted to have the rookie come off the bench instead.

In her debut, Fudd made some unfortunate history as she only scored three points off of two shot attempts in 18 minutes played. This is the lowest number of points scored by a WNBA No. 1 pick in their regular season debut—oof.

There was originally hope that Fudd would quickly work her way up into in the Wings’ starting lineup, but now it’s up for debate on when that could happen based on her first performance. Instead of playing Fudd, Fernandez opted to start Odyssey Sims who scored 20 points, so it was definitely worth it in the 107–104 Dallas win.

Does Fudd have a chance of starting this season? Fernandez is definitely still open to that—it has only been one game. When speaking to media on Monday, Fernandez gave no direct timeline on when he thinks that may happen.

“I don’t think about it that way. Is she capable of doing that? Yes, she is,” Fernandez said, via Drake Keeler. “When it does happens, I think she’ll be ready.”

Fernandez has a plan in place to help Fudd improve on the court moving forward, starting with having her get more good looks to score.

“The other thing, when she gets in and she’s a shooter, I gotta get her more involved, get her some looks, but you got to give other teams credit too. Other teams prepare for really good players,” Fernandez continued.

The first-year Dallas coach didn’t sound concerned about the Wings’ top pick on Saturday. AS he said above, when the time is right, she’ll be ready; but for the time being, the Wings have a solid backcourt, which includes Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Aziaha James, Sims and Fudd.

“Keep doing what she’s doing, it’s her first year in the league,” Fernandez said on Saturday. “We got five really talented backcourt players.”

It seems like the Wings plan to take their time when developing Fudd on the court.

Wings’ starting five

Wings guard Paige Bueckers headlines Dallas’s starting lineup. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers

Arike Ogunbowale

Odyssey Sims

Alanna Smith

Jessica Shepard

Ogunbowale led the Wings in scoring on Saturday with 22 points, while Bueckers and Sims both posted 20 points. Shepard nearly recorded a triple-double as she finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in her Dallas debut. Smith scored six points.

WNBA rookies who earned starting roles

Even though Fudd didn’t earn a spot on the starting five in Dallas, other WNBA rookies landed starting roles on their respective teams.

No. 2 pick Olivia Miles started for the Lynx against the Dream and led her team in scoring with 21 points and in assists with eight. No. 5 pick Gabriela Jaquez started for the Sky vs. the Fire and posted 10 points and seven rebounds. No. 8 pick Flau’jae Johnson made her first start for the Storm against the Sun and led her team in scoring with 16 points, while also recording six rebounds.

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