Maryland Men's Basketball Releases Complete 2026 Non-Conference Schedule

While Maryland football is less than five weeks away, we also have some important news on the upcoming season of Terrapins men's basketball.

The Terps' non-conference schedule has been finalized for the second season under head coach Buzz Williams. It features seven games at the Xfinity Center, along with two more in the DMV.

The Terps will also return to the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas Thanksgiving week for three games... or perhaps four? More on that in a moment.

Here's a look at the complete slate:

The campaign opens Monday, November 2 against Patriot League opponent Bucknell. Maryland last played the central PA school two years ago and has won all nine meetings to this point.

Five days later, the Terps make the short trip to D.C. to face old regional rival Georgetown. The Hoyas pulled off an upset during Maryland's home opener last season, but the series now shifts back to their court for the first time in a decade.

Nov 15, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Maryland defeated Georgetown 76-75 in their only meeting at the formerly-named Verizon Center. The programs renewed their rivalry with a four-game series starting last year, and soon they will face off for the 67th time back in the nation's capital. Photo by Tommy Gilligan | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Virginia is another historic series that was picked back up last season, and they'll be the Terps' third opponent of 2026.

Buzz and co. will look to reverse their recent woes against the Cavs; they've lost nine of the last 10, including the previous meeting in Charlottesville.

Alcorn State and Wagner round out the early season stretch. The former is making their fourth straight trip to College Park, while the later will be traveling there for the fourth time overall. The Terps are 4-0 against both programs.

The trip to Vegas is where things can get funky. Maryland first plays Tennessee - an expected AP Top 25 program - as part of the bracket style 16-team event.

After that, the winners of that game and the San Diego State / Iowa State game face off, with the losers sent to a consolodation contest.

The Players Era 16 bracket is HERE ‼️



🗓️ November 24-28

📍 Las Vegas, NV pic.twitter.com/4mobcj9JeK — Players Era (@Players_Era) May 21, 2026

Should the Terps win both games, they'll advance to the event's semifinal round on Black Friday, with a chance to earn a spot in the following day's Championship.

Though statistically unlikely, winning three in a row to get there could cause Maryland to cancel one of its remaining home games to comply with the NCAA maximum of 32.

Assuming that doesn't happen, the Terps will host American, Morgan State, and Radford in December. They will also play a de facto home game in Baltimore against South Carolina.

According to Maryland's press release, the Terrapins will also play two Big Ten contests in December. Those opponents will be revealed with the conference schedule at a later date.

The Terps went 7-4 in non-conference play last season and are once again faced with several power conference opponents this year.

Stealing some early Quad 2 and 3 victories will be crucial for building a resume worthy of returning to the NCAA Tournament.

Even with the playoff expanding to 76 teams, Maryland will have to contend with a conference slate full of other postseason hopefuls.

Stumbling out of the gates like they did last year would put them in a difficult hole to climb out of.

But with the reloaded roster of five-star freshman Baba Oladotun, six transfer additions, and the return of big man Pharrel Payne and instant impacter Andre Mills, the Terps

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