JUST IN: Tip-off time announced for Maryland vs Grand Canyon
The No. 4 seed Maryland Terrapins are set to kick off tournament play on Friday, March 21st against Grand Canyon University.
Here's how to watch:
- Who: No. 4 Maryland vs No. 13 Grand Canyon
- Where: Seattle, Washington
- Date: Friday, March 21
- Time: 4:35 pm ET
- TV: TBS
Despite coming up short in the Big Ten Tournament, the Terrapins have put together an impressive season so far. They finished the regular season with a 25-8 record, good for second place in the Big Ten conference. The Terps have won 8 of their last 10, and the two losses (coming against Michigan and Michigan State) were by a combined 4 points.
Maryland's starting unit, commonly referred to as the "Crab Five" these days, is widely recognized as the top starting unit in college basketball. Whether it's the big man duo of Derik Queen and Julian Reese, or the guard trio of Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, and Selton Miguel, each member of the starting unit is capable of putting together a 20-plus point performance on any given night.
If the Terps can remain healthy in tournament play, they've got a great shot at making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
