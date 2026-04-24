Trinity Jones Signs With Maryland Women's Basketball

Maryland women's basketball head coach Brenda Frese made another huge announcement for the 2026-27 roster in an offseason that has been full of moves. Frese has revealed the official signing of five-star guard Trinity Jones from Naperville, Illinois, today.

Jones is a 6-foot-1 shooting guard who is the No. 11 prospect out of the 2026 class. Jones played her high school basketball at Naperville Central, where she averaged 28.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest, leading the school to a 26-7 overall record and Class 4A selection during her senior season.

Jones's stellar play earned her the 2026 Miss Illinois Basketball award, the 2025-26 MaxPreps Illinois Player of the Year award, and Class 4A All-State honors. It was a great bounce-back season for her after sustaining a torn ACL in 2024.

Back in 2023, Jones played for the Team USA Women's Basketball U16 National Team, where she averaged 9.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks, helping Team USA to a perfect 6-0 record and a gold medal at the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Merida, Mexico.

Jones was also a member of the 2026 USA Women's Nike Hoop Summit team, where she scored eight points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field, hitting one three-pointer, grabbing two rebounds, and a block in 15 minutes of action in a dominant 104-77 victory over the World Select Team.

Jones originally signed with the Clemson Tigers after being offered in October, then signed in November. However, Jones changed her mind and decommitted earlier this month, on the 4th.

Maryland wasn't the only school interested in adding Jones to its roster; she also received interest from top programs in the country, including the defending National Champions, UCLA, Tennessee, LSU, TCU, and Oklahoma. The Terps officially hosted Jones last week on the 16th.

Jones adds to an already productive offseason for Maryland, which has undergone a few roster changes. Jones will play alongside fellow five-star recruit Jordyn Jackson, No. 45 prospect Mimi Thiero, and Eva-Grace Yebila out of Great Britain.

Through the transfer portal, the Terps have also added Nunu Agara (Stanford) and Chloe Sotell (Missouri), while retaining returning players: Olucho Okananwa, Addi Mack, Rainey Welson, and Bri McDaniel.

Jones provides the Terps with a two-way ability, on display in her high energy and motor, which allows her to be an aggressive and effective player when out on the fast break or attacking off the dribble.

When speaking to On3's Talia Goodman, Jones discussed what factors went into her decision to choose a program, which, at the time, she had committed to Clemson: "Personally, I want to play at my school for four years." I want to make sure that they have all my needs that I want. Development is a huge one, because I want to play in the WNBA. In order to do that, I need to develop. I need to attack the things that I struggle on.”