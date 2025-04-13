Maryland football's defense takes a major hit on Saturday
Maryland football's defense took a major hit on Saturday. The Terrapins' star edge rusher Kellan Wyatt announced he would be entering the transfer portal when it opens on Monday. Wyatt will have one year of eligibility remaining to use at whatever school he chooses.
The three-year player led Maryland last season with 7.5 TFLs and he was second on the team with three sacks. The Terrapins will have to replace some major production with the loss of Wyatt.
Maryland signed a top-25 class this past recruiting cycle, including four-star edge rusher Zahir Mathis. This could mean Mathis sees the field much sooner out of necessity than before.
Here are some notes on Wyatt from last season:
- Played in 11 games, starting 10
- Totaled 30 tackles (19 solo), 7.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles
- Lead the team in tackles for a loss and was second for sacks
- Three tackles including one TFL vs. USC (10/19)
- 2.0 TFL & 1.0 sack for five yards vs. Northwestern (10/11)
- Five tackles including 1.5 TFL and a sack for six yards at Indiana (9/28)
- Three tackles and one QB hurry at Virginia (9/14)
- Five tackles with career-best 1.5 TFL for six yards and first career forced fumble vs. Michigan State (9/7)
