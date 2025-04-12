Maryland Football: Terrapins lose projected starter to transfer portal, fans react
Although much of the attention in recent weeks has been focused on the college basketball transfer portal, the college football transfer portal is starting to heat up. On Saturday, the Terrapins lost a significant piece as offensive lineman Terez Davis announced his intention to enter the portal next week.
In a statement posted to his Twitter/X account, Davis thanked head coach Mike Locksley, other coaches, and his teammates for the opportunity he had at Maryland.
"First and foremost, I would like to thank The University of Maryland, Coach Locks, my position/strength coaches, Teammates, and the entire Maryland community for the opportunity to grow both on and off the field.
I've made lifelong friendships, memories, and learned valuable lessons from this leadership.
After a lot of prayer, I've made the decision to enter my name in the NCAA Transfer Poral next week.
This decision was not made lightly but I believe it is the best step for my future as a student athlete.
I'm excited for what's next and looking forward to the opportunities ahead. Recruitment is open."
Davis played in 10 games as a true freshman, made two starts, and was a favorite to land a starting role on the offensive line this fall. Needless to say, the Terrapin community understands the significance of this loss.
