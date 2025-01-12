Where Maryland basketball star Derik Queen is projected to go in 2025 NBA Draft
When Maryland basketball was able to secure five-star center Derik Queen in the 2024 recruiting cycle, it was known then he might only play for ther Terrapins for one season. Queen is currently leading the Terps averaging 15.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. As things stand now, Queen will be the latest one-and-done for Maryland.
ESPN and Jonathan Givony released their latest 2025 NBA mock draft and Queen is on the outside looking in as a lottery pick. Instead, Queen lands with the Indiana Pacers with the No. 16 pick in the draft.
Here's what Givony said about Queen landing with the Pacers:
"The Pacers' frontcourt depth has been tested because of several injuries inside, which might cause the team to look at adding a young prospect whom it can develop behind Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner.
"Queen is one of the most productive freshmen, bringing an advanced feel for the college game and skill level, creating shots for himself and others for Maryland, scoring and drawing fouls prolifically while filling up the box score. He has some questions to answer regarding his defense and perimeter shooting. He is not the most modern big man and wouldn't be a fit for every team's roster because of his average mobility, intensity and lack of shooting range.
"Scouts will be studying his impact in the Big Ten and beyond to get a better gauge of how to weigh his impressive productivity versus his weaknesses."
Queen has the size and skill that should translate to the NBA right away. The only current knock(s) on Queen is his inability to shoot the deep ball. Queen is shooting just 10% from 3 and he leads the Terps giving the ball away 2.3 times per game. Queen will have to control the ball a little better, and if he does, Queen could easily be a lottery pick when it's all said and done.
