Maryland Football: Star freshman QB Malik Washington is ready to come in and compete
Maryland head coach Mike Locksley could have one foot out the door by interviewing with the New York Jets for their head coaching vacancy, but Locksley did a great job building his 2025 recruiting class. Headling the class is four-star quarterback Malik Washington -- the 119th-ranked recruit in the '25 cycle by the Composite.
Prior to Maryland basketball's win over UCLA on Friday night, Terrapins' Athletic Director Damon Evans. Evans joined "Inside Access" on 105.7 The Fan live from the Maryland Club at the XFINITY Center and was asked about the star incoming freshman.
"Well, that's the other thing I want to remind individuals of. I think our recruiting class, depending on the ranking, somewhere in the top 20, top 25 and Malik heads up that class, along with several other really great players. I had a chance to talk to Malik the other night, and I don't know – our fans are going to love this young man. He's polite, just a great young person, and he has all the attributes. But again, that's attributable to Locks. I mean, Locks built the relationship and got that young man to commit to this university sometime back, and he's recruiting for us. So again, another feather in Locks' cap."
The Terps lost their starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. who transferred to Wisconsin. Maryland also lost its second-string quarterback MJ Morris who also entered the portal. But Evans gives fans some hope saying Washington is ready.
"He is, he is, he really is. He's excited about the opportunity to come in here and compete for the job, and that's what you want. Locks doesn't promise jobs to anyone. He says, you're going to come in here, you're going to have to compete. You're a highly-touted and heralded recruit coming in. But when you get on campus, there are other guys as well. And he wants to come in early and start learning the system and get going."
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -