Elite Maryland Football commit wants to visit SEC powerhouse
Maryland football doesn't get too many big-time recruits on the gridiron, but that's what the Terps have when it comes to 2026 five-star Edge rusher Zion Elee. The Baltimore product is the No. 5 prospect in the 2026 recruiting class and the No. 1 Edge rusher. But when it comes to landing five-star talent, you can expect other teams to pursue them.
Although Elee committed to the Terps back in December and is 'locked' in with Maryland, he still hopes to take some visits along the way. Recently during the Under Armour All-American Game media availability, Elee said he hopes to get down to Alabama soon and visit with the Crimson Tide. Alabama was in Elee's top five before he committed to Maryland.
“I want to get down there and see what it is like in person,” Elee said at the Under Armour All-America media day.
Elee has been in talks with Alabama's General Manager Courtney Morgan and you can guess that the Tide are gearing up for a massive offer to Elee to leave Maryland. It will be something to watch in the coming months in hopes of the Terps hanging onto Elee.
Here's 247Sports' assessment of Elee:
One of the more complete edge prospects in recent memory at this stage of the evaluation process ahead of his junior season. It feels as if he was built in a lab to get after the quarterback, verified hovering around 6-foot-4, 220 pounds with elite length measurements and a combine testing profile that could be mistaken for a field-stretching X receiver. Verified athletic markers are good enough to compare favorably against Top247 caliber senior edge rushers from the past two recruiting cycles. Outside of the athletic traits, has a natural feel for the position that allowed him to rack up 13 sacks in only nine games, even though his bag of pass-rushing moves isn't deep at this stage of his development. Building blocks of his game are his lightning-quick first step, closing burst, and ideal reactionary athleticism. Laterally explosive and can quickly move gap-to-gap or chase down ball carriers from the weak side. Motor consistently runs hot, and there might not be a better edge rusher in the 2026 cycle at quickly redirecting to wrap up evasive quarterbacks. Currently works as more of a new-age speed rusher who can occasionally work speed to power, but owns the frame to put on weight and develop into a complete product while retaining the tools that make him unique. Will face a step up in competition as a junior after transferring from MPSSAA 1A program Joppatowne to Baltimore prospect factory St. Frances Academy. Should be viewed as a potential instant impact 3-4 outside linebacker at the next level who could eventually put on a show at the NFL Combine.
