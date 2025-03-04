Big Ten analyst makes case for Maryland's Tai Felton as a first-round NFL Draft pick
Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton put together one of the more impressive careers during his time in College Park. In fact, a quick look at his career highlights reveal that he's one of the greatest wide receivers to ever come through the football program.
Felton, a 2024 team captain, is the program record holder for single-season catches (96), ranks third all-time in career receptions (172), fourth all-time in receiving yards (2,207), and is tied for fourth all-time in receiving touchdowns (17). He was also the first Terrapin in program history to begin a season with four straight 100-plus receiving yard games (2024).
Given how productive he was at Maryland, BTN analyst Jake Butt is wondering why Felton isn't getting any projections as a first or second rounder.
"Can someone help me better understand why Tai Felton isn't a 1st/2nd rounder," Butt wrote. "He's got everything on tape, tested great, can run every route, dependable pass catcher, and Maryland has a great history at the position? But I hear no buzz! What am I missing?"
Clearly head coach Mike Locksley shares the same sentiment, issuing a simple response to Butt's question.
It's hard to say where Felton will ultimately land when the NFL Draft takes place in April. But if he continues to make the same type of impact in the NFL that he made at Maryland, some team is going to get a guy with the potential for a long and productive career at the next level.
