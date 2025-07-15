Minnesota Vikings rookie Tai Felton could earn massive role this season
Former Terrapin Tai Felton is entering his rookie season with the opportunity to become an early impact player for the Minnesota Vikings this fall.
Following a stellar career at Maryland, where he became the program record holder for single-season catches (96) and ranks third all-time in career receptions (172), Felton now looks to continue that success in the NFL. Vikings' wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell thinks that Felton has a shot at establishing himself as a key playmaker with the Vikings for the long haul.
Speaking with the Star Tribune over the summer, McCardell, who also coached the wide receivers at Maryland from 2014-2015, recalled working with Felton during his Pro Day leading up to the draft.
“I ran it, basically,” McCardell told the Star Tribune about Felton's Pro Day. “It was a really good workout. I told him, ‘Hey, man, you got me thinking now. If I get a chance, I’m going to fight to get you.’ … He can play special teams and do a lot of things to help us as a team, first, and then as a receiver. I think he’s going to be a good Viking for a long time.”
So when Felton was still on the board as the Vikings were making their third-round pick, the folks calling the shots in Minnesota knew exactly what they were going to do.
Felton enters a Vikings wide receiver room that includes elite playmakers like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. But recent reports indicate that Addison could face a suspension from a 2024 DUI citation that could sideline him for a portion of the season, with NFL insider Adam Schefter indicating he could be facing a three-game suspension.
A potential suspension for Addison could open the door for a playmaker like Felton to establish himself in the Vikings offense early.
