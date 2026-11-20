Saturday evening offers the Maryland Terrapins football team a chance to take a huge leap forward under interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim. The Terps head to the L. A Coliseum for a showdown with the No. 18-ranked USC Trojans.

For Abdul-Rahim, this marks the first opportunity to upset a ranked opponent since he took over the position and is the first real test for his team.

When these two programs met for the first time two seasons ago in College Park, the Terps snuck out a 29-28 win after scoring 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Former Terps quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. scored the game-winning touchdown, running it in from 3 yards out with 53 seconds left.

Now, it'll be a battle between two up-and-coming quarterbacks: USC's Jayden Maiava and potentially the Terps' sophomore quarterback, Malik Washington, returning from injury after missing last weekend's contest.

If Washington is unable to go, senior backup quarterback Cardell Williams will get his second-straight starting nod. Williams scored all three of the Terps' touchdowns and completed 21 of 23 passes for 183 yards and a school-record 91.3% completion percentage.

Let's discuss what the Terps can do to bring home the win.

1. Establish The RUN

Oct 31, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back DeJuan Williams (0) stiff arms Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tanner Heckel (16) and scores a touchdown during the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Part of Maryland's success in its past two victories is its ability to run the ball and not have a predictable offense. Against Purdue, leading running back DeJuan Williams ran for 99 yards on 14 carries and scored one touchdown. Williams last weekend at home ran for 77 yards, while quarterback Cardell Williams ran for only 17 yards but scored twice.

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Malik Washington's return would also bring the dual-threat aspect to the table, with RPOs, rollouts, and boots. It will be a challenge facing a Trojans defense ranked 39th in the country, which allows 126.9 rushing yards per contest.

2. Keep Drives Alive

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Cardell Williams (6) runs for a touchdown in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In last weekend's victory against Wisconsin, the Terps converted 2-of-13 third-down attempts. That is unacceptable and is what led to the offense's scoring being so spread out.

If you're going to beat a team such as USC, whose offense has explosive playmakers, your offense has to keep up and produce. That means staying ahead of the chains on first and second down to set up short, manageable third-down situations.

3. Pressure Jayden Maiava

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) makes a throw for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maryland's defensive line has been active during its two-game winning streak, posting 11 sacks across both games. Maiava is prone to making mistakes, especially when the pocket around him collapses, but what was alarming last weekend was that the Trojans' offensive line held up well, and Maiava still threw three back-breaking interceptions.

If Nahsir Taylor, Zion Elee, Sidney Stewart, Eyan Thomas, and more can continue the strong play from the interior, turnovers can create good field position for the Terps offense.

It will also benefit the Terps' secondary, especially since Maiava struggles to make correct reads and overanalyzes plays, with his tendency to try to force big plays.

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