Maryland interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim met with the media to reflect on his team's 24–21 victory over Wisconsin and turn the page toward a marquee road test against the No. 18 USC Trojans. Reflecting on the triumph over the Badgers, Abdul-Rahim pointed to resilience across all three phases of the game as the primary driver behind Maryland’s second consecutive Big Ten victory in November.

After falling behind 10–0 early and trailing by seven late in the fourth quarter, the Terrapins maintained composure. The defense generated three critical turnovers on the minus side of the field, the offense rallied behind unexpected personnel changes, and special teams sealed the victory with a clutch field goal from kicker Sean O'Haire. Abdul-Rahim highlighted the significance of securing consecutive conference wins during the most grueling month of the college football calendar, noting that navigating roster attrition and physical toll in November defines a program's fortitude.

Quarterback Clarity: Washington Remains Starter, Williams Adds Explosive Spark

The centerpiece of Abdul-Rahim’s press conference focused on Maryland’s quarterback dynamic following redshirt senior Cardell Williams’ historic first start. Williams, who stepped in for injured starter Malik Washington, completed a school-record 19 consecutive passes in the win over Wisconsin. Abdul-Rahim revealed he met individually with Williams on Monday morning for a brief check-in to ensure the young caller remained levelheaded amidst media praise. He emphasized that Williams' dual-threat mobility and throwing accuracy introduced an unscripted element that caught Wisconsin’s defense completely unprepared.

Regarding the team's hierarchy moving forward, Abdul-Rahim offered unambiguous clarity on Washington’s status. Emphasizing his core belief that players should not lose starting roles due to injury, Abdul-Rahim confirmed that Washington remains Maryland’s starting quarterback once fully cleared to practice. However, he reaffirmed that protecting Washington’s long-term health takes precedence over immediate game availability. Regardless of who takes the opening snap in Los Angeles, Abdul-Rahim noted that Williams has established himself as a dynamic offensive weapon that the coaching staff will continue to deploy strategically.

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Cardell Williams (6), left, celebrates with quarterback Malik Washington (7) after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aggressive Defensive Identity Keeps Turnover Streak Alive

Maryland’s defensive evolution under Abdul-Rahim has yielded historic consistency. The Terrapins enter Week 12 as the only defense in the Big Ten to force at least one turnover in every game this season. Against Wisconsin, Maryland’s front seven and secondary collected three turnovers, including a late game-clinching forced fumble.

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Abdul-Rahim explained that the defense’s heightened aggression stems from a unified vision established during the team's bye week. As a former defensive backs coach, Abdul-Rahim has prioritized tight coverage windows, forcing opposing quarterbacks into high-stress throws. The defense has also utilized a flexible front line, alternating between three-down and four-down fronts depending on opponent personnel to maximize defensive line depth and pressure.

Preparing for USC: Neutralizing Lincoln Riley's Air Attack

As Maryland prepares for its West Coast trip to face USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Abdul-Rahim acknowledged the immense tactical challenge posed by head coach Lincoln Riley’s offense. Ranking near the top of the Big Ten in passing yardage (No. 2 - 2,961 yards), the Trojans feature an experienced, mobile quarterback capable of making high-velocity throws across the field, paired with a young, explosive wide receiver room and a talented tight end. Abdul-Rahim cautioned that USC’s perimeter playmakers possess the speed to turn simple five-yard hitches and tunnel screens into long touchdown plays.

Addressing the broader narrative surrounding East Coast teams struggling with West Coast travel following Big Ten expansion, Abdul-Rahim dismissed the distance as an external distraction. Drawing on his personal background as a San Diego State alumnus and the only member of the Maryland football program who has previously played at the Coliseum, Abdul-Rahim emphasized that pitch preparation and focus remain identical regardless of venue.

Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding (1) signals for a first down after making a catch in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following their 24–21 victory over Wisconsin, Abdul-Rahim emphasized keeping the players grounded and focused strictly on USC, pushing them to quickly turn the page and prepare through a strong week of practice.

As the Terrapins gear up for their West Coast trip, Maryland finds itself at a pivotal crossroads in its 2026 campaign. With consecutive Big Ten victories reinforcing team confidence, a clarified quarterback structure offering dual-threat firepower, and a defense leading the conference in takeaways, Coach Abdul-Rahim's squad has established a clear identity amidst midseason transition. Navigating the Coliseum environment against a high-octane USC offense presents a formidable test, but if the Terrapins maintain their physical defensive edge, disciplined execution, and resilient locker room culture, they possess every tool necessary to pull off another signature victory.

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