CBS Sports gives Maryland football little hope in latest Big Ten Power Rankings
When looking at Maryland football's schedule in 2025, there is no Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, USC, or Iowa -- it's bound to be a better year, right? Not according to CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli. The college football analyst came out with his post-spring Big Ten Power Rankings, and has the Terrapins ranked No. 17 in the Big Ten with only Purdue in the rearview mirror.
I worry for the Terps. The dissolution of divisions was supposed to work to this team's benefit, but Maryland went 1-8 in Big Ten play last season and wasn't competitive in most of those losses. Last year's starting QB, Billy Edwards, left for Wisconsin, and there isn't an obvious answer at the position this season. Some of the most productive players on both sides of the ball are gone. There is no Ohio State, Penn State or Oregon on the schedule, but the teams that are on the slate, the ones you look at and think, "Maryland can win that game," all seem to have surpassed the Terps in the last couple of seasons. Maryland could bounce back and get to a bowl in 2025, or things could get worse.- Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports)
There is no way around saying it's going to be a new-look Maryland team this year. The question being, will this new team gel? Mike Locksley lost most of his key impact players from last season. All four QBs are gone, RB Roman Hemby, and WRs Tai Felton and Kaden Prather, among others, have all left College Park. But all hope is not lost. The schedule isn't daunting, and Maryland recruited a top-25 class this past cycle. Freshman QB Malik Washington was one of the top signal callers in the 2025 cycle, can he lead Maryland to success in 2025?
Here's the full Power Ranking:
1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
3. Oregon
4. Michigan
5. Illinois
6. Indiana
7. Iowa
8. USC
9. Nebraska
10. Washington
11. Minnesota
12. UCLA
13. Rutgers
14. Wisconsin
15. Michigan State
16. Northwestern
17. Maryland
18. Purdue
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
2026 4-star Edge rusher locks in official visit with Maryland football
Maryland basketball left out of ESPN's early top-25
247Sports is not kind to Maryland football in Big Ten QB rankings