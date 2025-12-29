Deonte Banks Shines In Giants Victory Over Raiders

A young player's NFL career can come with highs but also lows. No matter the case, it's all about how you respond, whether that's in practice, team meetings, watching film, or any opportunity you get on the field.

Former Maryland Terrapins defensive back Deonte Banks did that in a big way for what's been a disappointing 2025 season in terms of playing time and production. Banks hasn't quite lived up to the draft status that former head coach Brian Daboll had in mind for him.

In the past two seasons, here is how the 2023 first-rounder fared....

2023-24

15 games played and started with 64 total tackles (53 solo & 11 assisted), two stuffs, two interceptions, and11 pass deflections.

2024-25

14 games played and started 52 total tackles (39 solo & 13 assisted), one stuff, and 12 pass deflections.

However, with a season for the New York Giants that has been loss a weeks ago, currently sporting a 3-13 record after today's 34-10 victory at the Las Vegas Raiders, in which the matchup was dubbed the "Tank Bowl" due to the rough seasons both franchises have had who are now battling for the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Starting four-year New York cornerback Cor'Dale Flott missed today's contest with a knee injury, which opened up the snaps for Banks.

Banks finished with three tackles (all solo), two passing deflections, and a 95-yard kickoff return in the third quarter.

Banks' kickoff return touchdown came at a key point in the game, right after Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith connected with Tyler Lockett to cut it to a 20-10 lead for the Giants.

The kickoff return all but ended things for the Raiders in any hopes of a comeback victory.

Although Giants fans and media will find Banks' productive day a horrible time to have a strong showing, it speaks to the team's culture/mentality to continue playing hard and striving to win games despite the lost season.

In the season, Banks has now appeared in 15 games, starting in five, recording 27 total tackles (21 solo & six assisted), 2.5 stuffs, and three pass deflections.

Banks must finish off the season strong next week against their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.

He could be playing for a roster spot next season or even have his fifth-year option picked up due to the decrease in his role this season. Especially, since there will almost certainly be a new coaching staff joining the franchise.

Even so, it was great to see the young man have a strong performance today, as Terps in the NFL continue to make their presence known.

