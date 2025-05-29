EA Sports releases official trailer for College Football 26
Fans are getting their first look at the newest installment of EA Sports College Football. On Thursday, the official trailer was released for College Football 26, showing some incredible improvements from last year's game.
The newest version of the game aims to capture the unique environment of fall Saturdays on a college campus, along with some of the other unique traditions of college football.
Via EA Sports:
True College Football Gameplay
Prove your program belongs at the top with enhanced college football gameplay featuring new offensive and defensive mechanics. Experience new stunts and twists, then make dynamic substitutions when it counts. With over 2,700 new plays, 10,000 players, and over 300 real-world coaches with true-to-life schemes, this is the most authentic college football experience yet.
Over 300 Real World Coaches
Suit up for Ryan Day. Compete against Kirby Smart. Recruit as or against Dan Lanning. Go toe-to-toe with current coaches who bring distinctive playstyles to the field. Strategize like they would with their unique playbooks for a more authentic coaching experience.
More Like Saturday
Immerse yourself in ultimate game day atmospheres with more electrifying sights, sounds, and traditions. Feel the energy of new situation and stadium-specific music, fight songs, and dynamic commentary. Experience new presentation that reflects the importance of each game in the context of your season. Saddle up in Stillwater, hoist The Golden Egg, and raise the sword as the King of Turnovers at Coastal Carolina. We’re surrounding you with authentic, unrivaled school spirit so you always feel right at home.
Fans can head over to EA.com to pre-order the game now, which will be available on July 10, 2025, at 12 pm ET.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland Basketball lands commitment from son of Terrapin legend
Maryland basketball adds another commitment to 2025 recruiting class
Maryland basketball offers No. 1 ranked player in all of basketball