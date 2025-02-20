Andy Katz compares Maryland basketball to Michigan in terms of being NCAA Tournament ready
Both Maryland men's basketball and Michigan are currently two of the premier teams in the Big Ten Conference. The Wolverines are sitting on top of the standings but the Terrapins are just 2.5 games behind Michigan. The maize and blue are on a six-game winning streak, while Maryland has won seven of its last eight games.
Why are both teams so hot? According to Big Ten Network's analyst, Andy Katz, it's because both teams are loaded underneath the basketball with two big men who can do just about anything. With that in mind, Katz said both Michigan and Maryland are set up for a serious NCAA Tournament run.
"Why both Michigan and Maryland are built for March. Both schools are a handful of teams that have two bigs who can protect the rim, that can pass out of the post, and can score in a variety of ways. Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf -- that high-low for Michigan is incredibly difficult to defend.
"At Maryland, Derik Queen is a great passer, can handle the basketball, and can score all over the floor. Pair him up with Julian Reese. They have worked seamlessly together. Queen and Reese, Goldin and Wolf. That's why Maryland and Michigan could be two of the teams that are perfect for a March Madness run."
Comparing the four players, Queen is putting up 16 points per game and 8.8 rebounds, Goldin is averaging 15.7 points and 6.2 boards, Reese is scoring 13.8 points and grabbing 9.2 rebounds, and Wolf is averaging 12.9 points and 10 rebounds.
Both teams have the ability to make a deep run due to the talent at the '4' and '5' spot.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -