ESPN Names Maryland Quarterback Malik Washington As A Top Freshman Candidate
Maryland freshman quarterback Malik Washington is generating national buzz rapidly. Once hyped locally for his potential immediate impact, Washington is now recognized on a larger scale: ESPN recently projected him one of the top 10 freshmen for the 2025 college football season.
Washington was ranked fifth among freshmen on ESPN's list, behind wide receiver Dakorien Moore (Oregon), quarterback Bryce Underwood (Michigan), running back Gideon Davidson (Clemson), and cornerback Devin Sanchez (Ohio State). ESPN created these rankings by evaluating performances from spring and preseason camps, as well as assessing roster needs for each team and player.
Since arriving in the spring, Washington has shown maturity and skill to impact Maryland’s offense, though he’s competing with UCLA transfer Justyn Martin and sophomore Khristian Martin. ESPN’s Billy Tucker believes Washington’s dual-threat ability could put him in the starting lineup early, before conference play begins
Washington has the size (6-foot-5, 231 pounds), arm strength, and accuracy to succeed in Pep Hamilton’s offensive system. His dual-threat ability will also enhance the running game and create opportunities for Nolan Ray and Dejuan Williams, easing pressure on an evolving offensive line eager for a more smash-mouth style. He should also be in good hands with Hamilton, who oversaw the early developments of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert as its quarterback coach in 2020 and previously with Andrew Luck as the offensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts from 2013 to 2015.
Washington finished his prep career as Maryland’s second-ranked player, the fifth-ranked quarterback, and No. 54 nationally per 247Sports. He led Archbishop Spalding to three straight MIAA state championships as the first quarterback in MIAA history to do so, alongside current Maryland recruiting classmates’ freshman cornerbacks Jaylen Shipps and Delmar White. Across three years with the Cavaliers, he posted a 35-3 record, going undefeated in his senior season with 65.3% completions, 1,970 yards, and 30 touchdowns (22 passing, eight rushing).
He was a US Army and Navy All-American, an Elite 11 finalist, and part of the 247Sports Freaks List. He also played basketball for Team Melo in AAU as a sophomore.
Washington has recovered from minor lower-body injuries and returned to practice well before the season opener on August 31 vs. Florida Atlantic. If not starting, he should still see significant playing time as they ease him into the system. The Maryland head coach said that he will wait until the Sunday before kickoff of the first game to name the starter at quarterback.