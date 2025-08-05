Maryland's Nolan Ray named 2025 Doak Walker Award preseason candidate
Maryland Terrapins' running back Nolan Ray has been named a preseason candidate for the 2025 Doak Walker Award, an honor that recognizes the nation's top running back. The inclusion of the redshirt sophomore on this list, announced today, highlights his rising status as a star player as the Terps prepare for the upcoming season.
In 2024, Ray emerged as a dynamic playmaker for Maryland's offense, rushing for 374 yards and adding another 76 receiving yards, along with two touchdowns. His explosive runs and versatility out of the backfield make him a crucial asset, especially following Roman Hemby's departure to Indiana. Ray's ability to evade tackles and contribute as a receiver has fans excited for his 2025 campaign.
The Doak Walker Award, named after the legendary SMU player and Heisman Trophy winner, recognizes excellence in athletics, academics, and community service. Ray is one of 103 players on the watchlist for this award, joining an elite group of contenders that includes past winners such as Jonathan Taylor from Wisconsin and Ashton Jeanty from Boise State.
As the Terps prepare for their season opener, Ray's nomination fuels excitement in College Park. With his work ethic and big-play ability, he is poised to make a strong case for the award and take Maryland's ground game to another level.
