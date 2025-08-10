ESPN names Terps' QB Malik Washington as a freshman to watch in the Big Ten
Malik Washington was a four-star recruit from Archbishop Spalding High School, who committed to the University of Maryland on June 28, 2024. He was Maryland's highest QB commit in years and will play in the DMV area, where he grew up.
The tape says it all about the kid; he has the talent and skills to become the face of Maryland and another quarterback star in program history after Tulia Tagovailoa. He has the arm to make throws across the field, is patient within the pocket, and goes through his reads. He also has the dual-threat ability to hurt opposing defenses with his legs, extending plays or running when needed.
In his senior season at Archbishop, he threw for 2089 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and four interceptions while rushing for 330 yards on 43 carries and nine scores on the ground. He also led his school to its third-straight MIAA title and was named Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year and Capital Gazette Player of the Year.
In ESPN's recent article on the Big Ten conference as a whole, they had this to say about Washington and why he's a player to be on the lookout for in 2025;
"Washington already arrived on campus facing immense expectations after the four-star Maryland native opted to stay home and attend the school he grew up idolizing. His spring game showing -- he went 12-of-18 for 170 yards and two touchdowns -- did little to dispel any optimism he could become the face of a program resurrection in College Park. At 6-foot-5, 231 pounds, Washington is a true dual-threat with arm talent and mobility. His accuracy and ability to change arm angles should mesh well in an RPO scheme. Carving out a path to contention in the Big Ten won't be easy, and he'll need to beat out UCLA transfer Justyn Martin for the starting gig, but Washington has game-changing tools."
When asked after last Tuesday's practice about how comfortable he is becoming the starting QB as a freshman, by the Baltimore Sun's Edward Lee, Washington stated,
“I’m always confident in myself, I’m going to believe in myself no matter what and no matter where I’m at. So it’s always high for me.”
That statement alone shows a player who's not arrogant but who believes and is mentally ready for the expectations that are thrown his way. A quality needed in a quarterback who's expected to lead a team in a highly competitive Big Ten conference.
Lee noted how it was a trait his teammates have loved to see and hear from Washington.
“Since I’ve been here, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a freshman like him,” redshirt sophomore running back Nolan Ray said during the team’s media day in late July. “I think his confidence comes from the work he puts in because he’s always here.”
Time will tell, and as fall camp continues and the position battles heat up, we will see who will be Maryland's quarterback come week one, but it sounds like Washington is ready.
