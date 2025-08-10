ESPN names Terps' QB Malik Washington as a freshman to watch in the Big Ten

Outrageous off-balance throw from Top247 Maryland QB commit Malik Washington after initially slipping in his drop back.



4 total TDs at the half for the No. 156 overall prospect in the 2025 Top247 rankings. Three of those to 2027 Top100 WR Myles McAfeehttps://t.co/NqwAZJ24eS pic.twitter.com/ykwTQ7drc3