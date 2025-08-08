Maryland still targeting five-star prospect committed to Oregon
Although Oregon has secured the commitment of 2026 five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, teams are not giving up. Programs are still trying to flip the Georgetown Prep (Baltimore, Maryland) product. Iheanacho committed to the Ducks on July 3. Maryland, LSU, and Penn State are looking to secure official visits from him.
The 6-foot-7, 380-pound behemoth currently ranks as the sixth-ranked overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, according to Rivals Industry rankings.
heanacho plans on making an official gameday visit to Maryland this fall. He will also attend the LSU game when they face Florida on Sept. 13. Additionally, he plans to visit Penn State’s "White Out game" on Sept. 27, when Penn State faces Oregon. He made plans to visit these schools before pledging to Dan Lanning and Oregon over the summer. He is honoring those prior commitments, he told Chad Simmons of Rivals.
“Before I committed to Oregon, I had already planned to be at LSU for the Florida game (Sept. 13), so I will honor that,” Iheanacho told Rivals Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons. “I will probably go to a Maryland game, and I am planning to be at the Penn State White Out game when they play Oregon (Sept. 27).
This is a sign of hope for Maryland, as he did not make his final list of schools. That list included Auburn, LSU, Oregon, and Penn State. Mike Locksley and his staff are emphasizing the importance of keeping in-state talent in Maryland. He already has a Rivals 5-star-plus edge rusher, Zion Elee, committed. It would be a seismic win to have the two top players in the state’s 2026 recruiting cycle remain at College Park.
However, Iheanacho still has Oregon number one on his list. For now, he is firmly committed to Oregon and will travel there twice this season. He is expected to be at the game when they host Wisconsin in October and USC in November.
“For Oregon, I will see them play more than anyone else,” the Oregon commit said. “I have a bye week when they play Wisconsin (Oct. 25), so I will be out there for that game. I can’t wait to see Oregon run through USC’s face. That is a game I will definitely be at (Nov. 22).”
Iheanacho has communicated strongly since he made his commitment to Oregon. One of the major factors was the talent on the roster and the chance to compete early.
I feel as good as I’ve ever felt about Oregon,” Iheanacho said. “The communication is as good as it’s ever been. Since right before my official visit, the attention has been steady. I really appreciate how they recruited me.”
He went on to tell Simmons, “Their trajectory and the talent on the roster really stand out. There’s a chance to compete for a spot and play early—that’s big for me. That is what keeps me feeling good about my commitment.”