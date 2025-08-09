Why Tai Felton Could Be the Minnesota Vikings’ Surprise Weapon in 2025
They were the NFL’s least explosive team in the return game last season — and it wasn’t close. Minnesota finished dead last in kick return yards (341) and ranked fourth-worst in punt return yards (164) in 2024. In a year when their passing game sputtered and field position was often a problem, special teams provided little relief.
That’s why when Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels starts raving about a rookie’s return potential, it’s worth paying attention. This preseason, his focus is on former Maryland star Tai Felton.
“I think the biggest thing is, you look at the tape, he’s always been a ball-in-hand guy,” Daniels said. “Whether it’s the RAC yardage or the YAC yardage… he has the ability to make you miss at the first, second, and third level… and then he’s got the gas to really run away from the guys in the third level.”
Felton’s résumé backs it up. He’s fresh off a record-breaking senior season at Maryland, where he caught 96 passes for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns, leading the Big Ten in both receptions and receiving yards. While his return usage in college was limited, his 4.37-second 40-yard dash, 39.5-inch vertical, and top-10 broken tackle rate among NCAA receivers scream special teams upside.
Daniels sees more than just straight-line speed. He praised Felton’s ability to “see the backdoor cuts” on kickoffs and break tackles in traffic. And with the NFL’s new kickoff rules expected to increase return opportunities in 2025, the Vikings are giving Felton a real shot. He’s already listed as the team’s primary kickoff returner on the preseason depth chart, ahead of veteran Ty Chandler.
It’s a critical chance for the rookie. Preseason return reps are scarce — often just one or two opportunities per player — but Daniels made it clear they’ll maximize them for Felton: “We really want to… give them an opportunity to display, showcase their ability… stick your foot in the ground and get vertical.”
With Rondale Moore entrenched as the punt returner, Felton’s best path to the 53-man roster might be through kickoffs. And with the Vikings’ wide receiver corps entering the season banged up and unsettled, his speed could also sneak him into offensive packages.
It all starts today against the Houston Texans. If Felton can flash in the return game, Minnesota might just find the spark plug they’ve been missing since Cordarrelle Patterson’s prime.