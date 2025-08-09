All terrapins

Maryland locked in battle with Michigan State for four-Star target Jalyn Collingwood

Cottingwood has Butler, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt battling Maryland for the DC product.

Mar 22, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Jaiyn Collingwood, a 2026 small forward from Sidwell Friends High School (Washington, DC), has narrowed his college choices to seven, with Maryland among the finalists, alongside Butler, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt.

Collingwood (6-foot-5, 190 pounds) is the second-best player in Washington, DC, the No. 49 small forward, and the No. 150 player in the country, according to 247 Sports. While he has not yet set a date for visits to Maryland or Butler, these are in the works. The visits he has scheduled so far, according to 247Sports, are listed below:

Mississippi State – September 12

Ohio State—September 26

Michigan State – October 3

Texas Tech – October 11

Vanderbilt–October 17

Collingwood confirmed his plans during the Seros NIL Summit. "Butler and Maryland are in the works as well," he told 247Sports. "I'm taking five visits right now. I'm looking to cut a list within the next week."

During his interviews with 247Sports staff writer Deshawn London, Collingwood also addressed his conversations about coach Buzz Williams and his staff. He recently discussed how he could potentially fit into their system at the Seros NIL summit.

"Coach Buzz is a great coach. I love his philosophy on defense. He talks about the 2-4 being switchable.”

247Sports Director of Scouting has this assessment of Collingwood from his scouting of Collingwood at the Adidas 3SSB circuit this summer. He noted that Collingwood has grown his game over the past year on both sides of the floor and believes his skill set is starting to match his natural physical tools.

“Collingwood is a prospect that I've watched closely for well over a year now. He was a bit of an early bloomer physically, in that he was bigger and naturally stronger at a young age and thus had physical advantages at the time, but not as much untapped upside. This spring, there was evidence of increased skill, but it was often forced and inefficient. This week, though, we saw what can happen when he merges his physical tools, improved skill level, and motor with a more efficient approach. He was a shooting threat off both the catch and the dribble when he had his legs under him, a huge finishing threat in the open floor, and a versatile defender.“

Maryland would like to add the local prospect to the 2026 recruiting class, which currently includes Austin Brown, a three-star small forward from Lufkin, Texas.

