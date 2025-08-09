New Maryland Guard Could Be Key to Buzz Williams’ Fast-Paced System
New school, new system—same identity. When senior guard David Coit transferred to Maryland this offseason, it wasn’t just about location. It was about pace. After spending last year in Kansas’ crowded backcourt, Coit is now poised to lead Buzz Williams’ tempo-heavy offense and inject life into a Maryland team in need of firepower.
A Guard Built for Speed and Fit
Buzz Williams may be new to the Maryland sidelines, but his blueprint is already taking shape: create a system that punishes slow rotations and feeds off quick decision-making. At the center of that plan is Coit, a veteran guard known for his ability to score in bunches, push tempo, and set the table for others.
“I’m a bucket,” Coit said in a recent interview with Maryland Sports Radio. “But I can get guys involved too. I just love to hoop. And the way we want to play fits me perfectly.”
That’s not just confidence—it’s a statement of alignment. Williams’ Texas A&M team last year struggled to generate consistent offense, averaging just 74.6 points per game (middle of the pack offense) on 30.7% shooting with a turnover rate of 12.2 per game. While they excelled in effort-based categories like offensive rebounding (16 per game, best in the nation), their lack of efficient scoring and playmaking limited their ceiling.
Why Coit’s Arrival Matters
Coit’s arrival addresses those issues head-on. He’s a three-level scorer who averaged over 20 points per game two seasons ago and has the instincts to operate in an up-tempo system. More importantly, his ability to balance pace with poise makes him an ideal floor general for a team that’s looking to reset its offensive identity.
With his combination of scoring, speed, and leadership, Coit isn’t just a plug-and-play addition—he’s a tone-setter.
If Buzz Williams wants Maryland to rise above last season’s offensive struggles, it starts with guards who can create, lead, and control the tempo. David Coit is already checking all three boxes.