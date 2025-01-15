ESPN predicts the Maryland football starting QB in 2025
Maryland is going to look like a new team when it takes the field in 2025, which might not be a bad thing after finishing 2024 4-8. The Terrapins have lost 21 players to the transfer portal including their top three quarterbacks: Billy Edwards Jr, MJ Morris, and Cameron Edge. Maryland also lost its star running back Roman Hemby who left for Indiana.
Not all hope is lost, however. Mike Locksley has done a nice job filling needs from the portal. Maryland has brought in 10 talented players and signed the 28th-ranked 2025 recruiting class. But who is going to play quarterback?
One of the incoming transfers is former UCLA quarterback Justyn Martin who is a redshirt junior. The Terrapins also signed four-star quarterback Malik Washington who has some serious upside. Both players will be competing to start for the Terrapins in 2025, but according to ESPN, it might be Martin who gets the first crack at the job.
"Why he'll start: The Terrapins, looking to replace Billy Edwards Jr. (Wisconsin transfer), made Martin a priority in the transfer portal and beat Florida for the 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback. Martin appeared in just five games across three seasons at UCLA. He made his first career start and went 22-for-30 with 167 yards and a touchdown in a 27-11 loss to Penn State on Oct. 5. Edwards emerged as a breakout star in his first season as a starter in 2024, and Maryland will hope Martin can make a similar leap working with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis."
"Competition: The Terrapins landed a key in-state addition with the signing of four-star 2025 quarterback Malik Washington. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Washington, ESPN's No. 217 prospect in 2025, is viewed as a future Power 4 starter and could be called upon early if Martin struggles in the starting job."
Although Martin has been in college for a few years, neither player has much experience playing college football. Which might bode well for a player like Washington who has all the skills to play right away. If he can learn the system and gain confidence from the coaching staff, Washington might play earlier than some expect.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -