New Maryland transfer commit reveals why he chose Terps over Ohio State, others
Maryland got a big-time commitment from the transfer portal on Monday when Rahtrel Perry, a 6-7, 323-pound offensive lineman from Central Connecticut State committed. Perry had other interests outside of the Terps like Ohio State, Florida, Florida State, and Syracuse.
At the time of his commitment, Perry was the No. 2 offensive tackle available in the portal. But according to 247Sports, Perry is the No. 114 best player who had entered the portal and the No. 15 overall offensive tackle.
Not only did Maryland get a big pickup, but the Terps received a signature win over Ohio State and other big-time programs. What made Perry choose the Terrapins?
He told On3, “After having a talk with Coach Locks I could tell he’s a prestigious coach,” Perry told On3. “He had a great history back at Alabama. I could tell the love and passion behind the sport and know I could play for him.”
“It was the culture as well,” Perry said. “Great people over there. Great coaching staff. I had an instant connection with the o-line coach and everyone on that staff.”
Maryland continues to add to its impressive transfer portal haul that has it ranked in the top half of the Big Ten going into 2025.
