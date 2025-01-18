Former Maryland star Jeshaun Jones signs NFL deal
Former Maryland football wide receiver Jeshaun Jones enjoyed a six-year career with the Terrapins. Over his career, he played in 48 games and recorded 151 catches for 2,040 yards and 14 touchdowns. Jones played for Maryland from 2018-2023 and was voted a team captain in 2023.
In his final season with Maryland, he caught 56 receptions for 790 yards and four touchdowns. While Jones, a 6-1 playmaker, didn't get selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings did sign him as a UDFA. Jones spent most of the 2024 season on the practice squad with the Vikings.
But Minnesota must've liked what it saw in Jones. The Vikings announced they signed him to a reserve/future contract in which he will have a chance to stay in Minnesota and continue his development.
Here are some quick hitters on Jones, via the Vikings:
- Led Maryland with single-season career highs in receptions (56), receiving yards (790) and yards per game (60.8) in 2023. Ranked fifth in the Big Ten in each of the three categories.
- In 2022, appeared in 13 games with 11 starts and led team in receiving with 44 receptions for 557 yards.
- Caught four touchdown passes.
- As a true freshman in 2018, scored seven touchdowns (five receiving, two rushing), registering 22 receptions for 288 yards and 18 rushes for 173 yards, as well as a 20-yard passing touchdown.
- Had the most receiving touchdowns (five) by a freshman since Stefon Diggs in 2012.
- Recorded a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown on each of his first three career touches in his college debut against Texas (9/1/18).
