Former Maryland star Jeshaun Jones signs NFL deal

Trent Knoop

Former Maryland football wide receiver Jeshaun Jones enjoyed a six-year career with the Terrapins. Over his career, he played in 48 games and recorded 151 catches for 2,040 yards and 14 touchdowns. Jones played for Maryland from 2018-2023 and was voted a team captain in 2023.

In his final season with Maryland, he caught 56 receptions for 790 yards and four touchdowns. While Jones, a 6-1 playmaker, didn't get selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings did sign him as a UDFA. Jones spent most of the 2024 season on the practice squad with the Vikings.

But Minnesota must've liked what it saw in Jones. The Vikings announced they signed him to a reserve/future contract in which he will have a chance to stay in Minnesota and continue his development.

Here are some quick hitters on Jones, via the Vikings:

