Lions vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 17 (Don’t Sleep on Minnesota)
The Detroit Lions’ playoff hopes are hanging by a thread after they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16 to fall to 8-7 in the 2025 season.
Now, Detroit has a quick turnaround in Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings, who are dealing with some quarterback issues after J.J. McCarthy (hand) was injured and did not return against the New York Giants on Sunday.
So, this could be a prime spot for the Lions to avenge their loss from earlier this season to Minnesota, especially because a win does keep them within striking distance of the No. 7-seeded Green Bay Packers in the NFC.
Oddsmakers have set Jared Goff and company as a favorite in this game, but Detroit struggled to get much going on offense – especially on the ground – in Week 16. Does that change against a Minnesota defense that is eighth in the NFL in EPA/Play?
All season long, the SI Betting team has been predicting the final score of games as a fun way to help bettors decide on their spread and total bets. Christmas Day is no different, so here’s a look at how I’m wagering on this NFC North clash.
Lions vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lions -7.5 (-105)
- Vikings +75 (-115)
Moneyline
- Lions: -355
- Vikings: +280
Total
- 43.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
There’s been a little line movement in this game, as the Vikings opened up as 5.5-point underdogs for this Christmas Day clash, but that has shifted to 7.5 points ahead of Thursday’s contest.
McCarthy’s status certainly has an impact on this line, although Max Brosmer did play well in place of the former first-round pick in the win over the Giants. This is a game that the Lions should win with all that is on the line for them in the playoff picture, but the Vikings’ defense may be the best unit on the field.
Lions vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, where he bets on every game, every week:
The Lions are still alive in the race for the playoffs, but their only hope is to win their final two games, so they should come out firing in this game. It's unannounced whether or not J.J. McCarthy will be able to suit up for the Vikings, but it wasn't a good sign that he couldn't grip the ball after injuring his hand on Sunday. If Max Brosmer gets the start for the Vikings, Minnesota might be cooked.
Things haven't broken the Lions' way this season, but I still think they're one of the better teams in the league, ranking inside the top 10 in virtually every single metric, and their effective run game should be able to take advantage of the Vikings' run defense. I'll lay the points with Detroit.
I’m going to give Detroit the benefit of the doubt that’ll win a must-win game against a banged-up Minnesota offense, but I don’t think the Lions are going to cover in this matchup.
Detroit has struggled on the road (3-4 against the spread), and it has a ton of injuries on the defensive side of the ball entering this matchup. Meanwhile, the Vikes continue to move up in defensive rankings, moving to fifth in yards per play allowed and eighth in EPA/Play this season.
I think this ends up being a low-scoring affair, and that favors the Vikings covering with this spread near a touchdown.
Final Score Prediction: Lions 20, Vikings 16
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.