Former Maryland football star Kaden Prather reveals new number with Buffalo Bills
Maryland football standout WR Kaden Prather wore the No. 1 jersey with the Terrapins, but he's going to have a new look with the Buffalo Bills. According to the Bills' IG account, Prather is now set to wear No. 81 when he's catching passes from Josh Allen.
The Bills selected Prather in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. After running a 4.46-40, the Bills chose to give the Maryland WR a chance. Prather transferred to Maryland after playing at West Virginia. He spent two seasons in College Park.
In two seasons with the Terps since transferring from West Virginia, Prather corralled 98 passes for 1,290 yards and nine touchdowns. He showcased his big-play ability in 2023, finishing third in the Big Ten with an average of 15.9 yards per catch.
